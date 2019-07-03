Celebrities against pants: here are the fiercest leg moments we saw this week!

It appears that pants are NOT a requirement for this summer’s street style hall of fame. From Kim Kardashian and Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk in scandalous mini dresses, to Lady Gaga’s pride overload in thigh high rainbow boots, celebrities are putting on a leggy display as they model this season’s biggest staples. And the best thing? All of these looks are super easy to replicate with items from our closet! Take a look at this week's coolest attires and get ready to find the perfect hot-weather uniform!

MORE: Did you miss last week's Best Dressed Street Style celebs? Click here for all the best pics!