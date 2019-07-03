No-one could doubt Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' fashion credentials. The Dutch royal always pulls off the perfect outfit - whether during foreign trips or local engagements on her home turf and she's an expert at mixing modern looks with classic vintage pieces. One such classic piece from her wardrobe got an airing this week when the Argentine Queen was called upon to official open Amsterdam's Coding College. King Willem-Alexander's wife chose a gorgeous mustard-hued dress with flower bead embellishments for the occasion which she paired with a wide-brimmed hat and a tan clutch bag and gloves.

Just like Kate Middleton, Maxima is well known for recycling outfits from her wardrobe - giving them a breath of fresh life with new accessories to switch up the look. Last time she stepped out in this particular dress - a gorgeous piece by Oscar de la Renta - was 13 years ago during a three-day tour of Belgium with her husband.

Back then Maxima paired the dress with a beige straw hat and matching clutch and chunky wooden jewelry. The updated look included a darker-hued hat from one of her favorite headwear designers Fabienne Delvigne and a tan clutch with matching stilettoes.

As usual, the 48-year-old royal's fashion game is on point. She has picked the best possible time to dig this classic summer piece out - it really could have come straight off the runways. Miu Miu, Altuzarra and Cristopher Kane are just some of the designers who have unveiled embellished dresses for this summer. Also Dundas, Dries Van Noten and Carolina Herrera have championed mustard as the color for the current season.