When it comes to street style, Meghan Markle rarely (never) disappoints. She was named the most influential royal style icon for a reason, right? And this year has been her time to shine in the world’s most iconic looks. Back in March, we all spoke about that silky moment she served at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, a look that later was replicated by the designer herself, Victoria Beckham. They both styled the look differently, yet Beckham added a spice of color with bright pink lips while Meghan matched it with her go-to accessories. Now, are we obsessing over Victoria’s tailoring ways or Meghan’s monochromatic lessons? Find out who better walked this attire in the newest episode of Twinning!

RELATED: Did you miss last week's episode of twinning? Click here! Kourtney Kardashian vs. Eva Longoria