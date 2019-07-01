Kim Kardashian announces shapewear line will launch with a new name

The fashion community and fans have spoken, and Kim Kardashian listened. After the announcement of her new shapewear line, Kimono, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star received backlash when fans deemed the name culturally insensitive. One week after the reveal, the 38-year-old shared that she is making an important change. “Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public,” the designer shared.

Kim Kardashian is changing the name of her upcoming shapewear brand after receiving backlash

“I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me.” The KKW Beauty founder continued: “When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

While many celebrated the launch, some fans took issue to the name, pointing out that it was disrespectful to traditional Japanese culture and clothing. Others also accused the social media maven of “cultural appropriation.” After the backlash, Kim released a statement to the New York Times denying the claims and responding to the critics. Kim explained that the name was meant to be “a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment.” Adding that “she has no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment.”

The KKW Beauty founder's latest line is set to drop in July

Kim noted that she also had no plans to change the name. The change of heart has come in the same month that the line was scheduled to be released. An official launch date or name has yet to be released. The Solutionwear brand is said to “take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.” The range includes bikini briefs, thongs, bras, body suits, thermal leggings, and waist trainers. The collection will be sold in sizes XXS to 4XL and will come in nine different tonal colors.