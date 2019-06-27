Sisters-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton never fail to grab our attention when it comes to fashion. But despite each having their own personal styles, Prince Harry and Prince William’s wife both gravitate towards chic, sophisticated coats. It’s no wonder they each have one named after them thanks to luxury brand Sentaler. Triple threat Bojana Sentaler is the President, Founder and Creative Director of the luxe brand adored by the Duchesses – especially Meghan. And even though it’s only been around for ten years, it’s already become a staple in the closets of many high-profile clients.

Meghan looks stunning as she dons the "Meghan Coat" in scarlet red

As a maker of classic yet modern silhouettes, Sentaler is the opulent brand behind several of Meghan’s go-to coats – including the bold scarlet coat she wore to visit Birkenhead back in January (which is named after her) and the gorgeous beige piece she donned on Christmas Day Church Service. “The response from this appearance was instant and we saw an increased demand and a spike in traffic across all of our platforms,” she told Forbes. “The coat she wore sold out instantly and went on multiple back-orders.”

The Duchess of Sussex wore her Sentaler coat to her first public engagement with Queen Elizabeth

Speaking to the publication, Bojana, who launched her brand in Toronto, Canada in 2009, spoke of how Archie Harrison’s mom discovered her label while filming Suits. “She discovered the brand on her own and visited our Toronto showroom where she purchased her first few Sentaler coats,” explained the fashion entrepreneur. “Through the years she has been very supportive of the brand, and was seen wearing different Sentaler coats on set at Suits and at various Toronto outings.”

Kate opted for the piece now referred to as the "Kate Coat" during her royal tour in Canada

Aside from having a coat in her name, there’s also the “Meghan Wrap” which the California native wore ahead of getting engaged to Prince Harry. As for Duchess Kate, the mother-of-three is the one to thank for making the “Kate Coat” a highly coveted design. The elegant piece which she wore while on the royal tour of Canada in 2016 features the trademark design detail of the brand: ribbed sleeves.