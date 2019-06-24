Caroline Vreeland is fashion royalty. As the great-granddaughter of legendary fashion icon and Vogue editor-in-chief Diane Vreeland, you can say that Caroline was destined to be sartorially savvy. From her hairstyles to her colorful makeup and, of course, to her wardrobe, the 31-year-old stunner is always bold and daring with her choices. "I like to be able to play different characters with my makeup and hair," she tells HOLA! USA.

At the HOLA! USA photoshoot, Caroline got to bring one character to life with with a fringe, liner and sparkly jewels. "I played a character with a Cleopatra vibe—the blonde version—who knows how to roll herself inside of a carpet to be presented to her lover," she laughed.

As for her everyday style, she wants to make sure she's always a fan of her wardrobe. "I'm 31, and I want to dress like the woman I want to become—the woman I am becoming," she explained.

For more of her fashion shoot, watch the video above and always remember fashion is fun. As Caroline says, "it should be an expression of yourself...fashion should be for everyone."

