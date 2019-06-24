Katie Holmes just scored major style points with one of her latest street style looks. The actress stepped out in New York City’s Upper West Side making farm-wear look ultra-chic with a pair of wide-leg denim overalls by Ulla Johnson. And because the Big Apple was hit with beautiful 80 + degree weather, the 40-year-old took a sexy approach and skipped out on wearing a shirt exposing her toned back and shoulders. The ‘70s-inspired one-piece features a built-in belt and accent buttons down the front and is the perfect weekend look.

Katie wore the Ash jumpsuit from Ulla Johnson making a summer statement sans a top Photo: Shopbop.com

The mom-of-one teamed her baby blues with a pair of strappy sandals, Celine sunglasses and a red Chanel crossbody – perfect for running errands in the city. As it turns out her exact overalls are currently on sale at Shopbop.com from $500 to $346 – score! Based on previous outings, Katie appears to be a fan of the brand for she’s often spotted in the designer’s timeless and feminine designs.

Katie often steps out in feminine Ulla Johnson designs Photo: @katieholmes

MORE: Katie Holmes shares rare photo of Suri from ski trip after romantic break with Jamie Foxx

Furthermore, if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of Katie’s covetable street style, the brunette beauty never fails to look effortless and well put-together. As a New Yorker, her sartorial choices evoke comfort and style. Her casual approach to fashion is defined by her love for jeans and pretty blouses or comfy tees paired with statement bottoms.

Katie looking chic as she braves the rain in statment mom jeans and chic strappy heels

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski has found her style match in Katie Holmes

Although it’s rare for Katie to share photos of her 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, we like to think her look-alike teenager is following after her momma’s effortless city style. And it won’t be long before she partakes in the fashion world with style of her own. She does live in one of the world’s fashion capitals after all.