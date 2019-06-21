Alessandra Ambrosio's daughter is following in her mother's footsteps! 10-year-old Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur made her fashion runway show debut this week in Florence for Monnalisa, a kidswear brand. As you can expect, it was incredibly adorable! Her proud mother posted photos and videos of her first catwalk on social media and praised her mini me for reaching her model status.

VIEW GALLERY Alessandra Ambrosio's 10-year-old daughter Anja walked her first runway show in Florence Photo: @alessandraambrosio

"Anja’s Florence Fairy Tale," the Victoria's Secret model captioned the sweet post, which featured a gallery of photos from the big day. "So proud of my princess for walking the runway for the first time on this amazing bambini fashion show!!! Bravo Anja." Besides posing with her daughter on the runway, Alessandra also posted a sweet behind-the-scenes picture where she's hugging her daughter as she prepared for the show. In the video, Alessandra captured the last moments of the show, where her daughter leads the final walk.

For the special occasion, Alessandra brought the rest of the family, including her son Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur, 7. In the past, little Anja hilariously revealed to her father Jamie Mazur that she was not going to follow in her mother's footsteps. Instead, she wanted to go to Hollywood and become an actress and a singer. “I’m not going to be a model but I am going to be a singer and [an] actress,” she told her dad in a video. In 2017, she stayed true to her word and performed at Coachella and sang a Fleetwood Mac song on stage with Venezuelan-American singer Devendra Banhart while her dad played the guitar.

VIEW GALLERY Anja's younger brother Noah also joined his mother for his sister's runway debut Photo: @alessandraambrosio

It looks like Anja is shaping up to be a triple threat in the industry!