Maluma may be at the top of Latin music, but he’s at the front of fashion too – literally! The Colombiano singer sat front row next to top model Gigi Hadid for the Fall 2019 Heron Preston show in Paris on Wednesday, June 19. From the looks of it, the two couldn’t appear more fierce staring at the camera. The 25-year-old singer has had a fashionable week jet-setting off to Milan and now Paris for Men’s Fashion Week, and of course, showing off his bold and unapologetic style.

The Medellín singer has been going from one show to the next wearing a slew of bright statement outfits resonating with the sound of his music. His latest being a pair of slouchy trousers and a dark vest with orange trim and the perfect sports sunglasses to match his lewk.

Over the weekend the HP singer brought a splash of color to his wardrobe when he attended the Dsquared2 show in Milan decked out in one of the looks from the label’s Fall 2019 collection. Maluma looked straight off the runway wearing a trippy tie-dye shirt with fringe beading cascading from the sleeves and placed across the chest and matching trousers.

It’s evident the Medellín native is quickly reaching fashion icon status and is even hanging out with the fashion crowd. During the Off White show, he appears sitting next to Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing and the designer even gives the singer a shoutout on Maluma’s social media. “Hi guys, do you know who is sitting next to me? The legend, one of the best singers ever, Maluma,” he says.

Further representing Colombianos in Paris was fellow megastar and fashion enthusiast J Balvin who appeared shared a pic next to Malum. The Con Altura singer wrote “Familia en Paris!” next to the snap.