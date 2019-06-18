The white power suit has been the ultimate fierce uniform for ages. Yet style icons Kourtney Kardashian and Eva Longoria re-invent new ways of rocking the look, whether if we're on a sporty vibe or an elevated, high end mood, these two will show you all things on how to channel your inner style queen. Who's style do you like best? One of them definitely taught us a major styling key we need to apply in our every day look. Find out who wins this Twinning power battle and get inspired on this trend!

