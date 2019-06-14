Irina Shayk makes a sexy runway comeback after Bradley Cooper split

Nothing better than keeping yourself busy when you try to get over a breakup! And it looks like Irina Shayk is rigorously following this piece of advice. Days ago we saw her in Iceland posing in a swimsuit with beautiful landscapes as a backdrop – she shared images of her shoots with Italian brands Falconeri and Intimissimi – now it's time to go back on the runway. Leather-clad Irina looked absolutely stunning for her first show after recently splitting with actor Bradley Cooper.

Irina landed in Florence to share the catwalk with Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls, and pose as a single woman for the first time in four years. The exclusive show, organized by former Vogue France's editor, Carine Roitfeld, celebrated the 90th anniversary of LuisaViaRoma, a famous luxury multibrand platform.

Irina hit the catwalk wearing a strapless leather outfit and gloves by Ermanno Scervino

The setup for such a special occasion was equally impressive. Models showcased the latest fall-winter 2019 collection while walking on a shiny black-vinyl effect runway located in the iconic Michelangelo square.

Another outfit was a pinstriped suit with a split skirt that revealed her garter and stockings

The Russian model wore two very sexy outfits curated by Ms Roitfeld. The first look, a pin-striped blazer and pencil skirt with black stockings and garters. Lace gloves and a semi-sheer bustier completed the look. But it was the second dominatrix-style dress, signed by Ermanno Scervino, that made her truly shine. Irina showed pure power and strength on the catwalk while displaying a tight leather dress that told the world she's doing just fine.

Bradley Cooper's gorgeous ex was joined by Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls on the catwalk

Since her recent breakup with Bradley, the model has tried to keep a good relationship with her ex for the sake of their two-year old daughter Lea De Seine. In fact, the actor was looking after his daughter while mom was owning the catwalk miles away on a different continent. They both have always been very private about their relationship and have yet to talk publicly about the end of it, however, according to People, they are on amicable terms and trying to keep things as normal as possible. Life goes on!