The Swedish royal family dressed to the nines as they attended the Polar Music Prize. Among the elite was Princess Sofia, who looked stunning in a cheery dress featuring a bold floral print with delicate daisies. The gorgeous 34-year-old made her look even more memorable with a red rose crown over her head, giving us major Frida Kahlo vibes. Sofia was in the company of her husband, Prince Carl Philip, who also appeared dapper in a dark suit and coordinating bow tie.

The mother-of-two complemented her ensemble with extra long, gold dangling earrings and a matching gilded clutch and carried a pretty flower bouquet. Beauty-wise, Sofia wore her hair down and parted down the middle allowing her rose crown to be perfectly placed at the center of her head. Her makeup was glam and ultra-radiant with a subtle smokey eye and rosy lips.

With her elegant style and poise, the brunette beauty never fails to look anything short of breathtaking. This time, we loved how she went the extra mile with her look by adding a crown just like Frida Kahlo, whose style is memorable for her signature flower crown. Although the famous Mexican painter continues to be remembered for her artistic talent and female empowerment, her iconic style is just as praised.

Other stylish royals in attendance were Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria, who was another that dressed to impress. The Swedish royal donned a stunning light pink tulle gown with matching earrings and heels. With this bold, whimsical number, you bet she too will be making an appearance in this week’s royal style gallery.

On June 6, the Swedish royal family took on more festivities to celebrate their country’s National Day. And while doing so, they stepped out in traditional clothing in honor of the special date.