Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski are style twins in this week's best dressed – see their looks!

This week's best-dressed celebs are not necessarily throwing a splash of sequins to make an outfit pop. From Emily Ratajkowski to Elsa Hosk and Rihanna, the world's most notable style icons set the ultimate rules for summer dressing. The verdict? Less is more. Now is the time for all-things denim to shine as the timeless piece becomes the season's must-have item to pair against easy tops and shoes. Follow along as these celebs are reinventing warm-weather attire, and get inspired to become the hottest version of yourself! Check out are the hot looks we're currently obsessed with.