Kate Middleton was dressed too casual for one little royal watcher – see her reaction

Kate Middleton toned her look down for her latest outing. After the Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal watchers in a yellow Alexander McQueen coat dress at the Trooping the Colour ceremony – the royal opted for a more casual look for her latest engagement. On Tuesday, June 11, the Duchess joined her husband Prince William on a visit to Cumbria. In true Kate fashion, the Duchess pulled off not one, but two stylish looks. For the visit, which saw the royal pair spending time outdoors (in their element) the 37-year-old fashionista did not disappoint.

Kate Middleton had a mini royal watcher wondering why she was dressed down for her recent outing

ROYAL STYLE: KATE MIDDLETON GOES FROM FUTBOL TO FORMAL ALL IN ONE DAY

For her arrival, the mother-of-three wore a green jacket by Troy London with a pair of black trousers and her See by Chloé ankle boots. Charlotte, George and Louis’ mom wore the jacket over a “pie crust shirt.” On top of the shirt, the royal wore her Övik Re-Wool Sweater. There was no need for glam, as the royal wore her long brown tresses in a sleek ponytail – away from her face – and a small hint of makeup. For her jewels, she opted for her heart-shaped Kiki McDonough Lauren earrings.

The Duchess wore a more casual layerd look for her visit to Cumbria with Prince William

MORE: Kate Middleton makes a surprise visit – in style – for special occasion

One royal watcher took note of the Duchesses relaxed style during the walk about and had questions. When meeting two adorable girls, who were a little bit shy, the royal was informed by their father that they were looking forward to seeing her dressed up in her “Princess Elsa dress.” After the father shared the news with Kate, she sweetly replied: “I know. I’m sorry. I came in my trousers and my coat because I’m going to see some sheep.” When it was time to meet the ship, the Duchess made a quick change.

Kate wore both her Barbour Defense Jacket (pictured) and her Troy London jacket for the days events

MORE: Kate Middleton is in full bloom with her look at the Chelsea Flower Show

Ready to sheer sheep at the farm, Kate switched out of her Troy London jacket and into something that can get a little dirty. The royal chose one of her go-to outdoor styles, the Barbour Defense Jacket, which has been seen during other outdoor outings. William, 36, and Catherine’s visit saw them celebrating the work of people who support the rural community in Cumbria. The outdoorsy couple met with members of the We Will mental health campaign and the Brown family, who have been farming near lake Ulswater since the 1950s.