When it comes to rocking rich, statement prints and patterns, Princess Alessandra de Osma takes the win. Formerly known as the “Princess of the Andes,” the Peruvian beauty often steps out in colorful, bold prints. And of course, Charlotte Casiraghi’s luxurious wedding to Dimitri Rassam was no exception. Prince Christian of Hanover’s wife looked absolutely stunning in a lovely one-shoulder pink and red gown featuring silk organza and a groovy flower print designed by Delpozo. The flowy number is part of their Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Alessandra looked gorgeous in a pink silk and organza gown by Delpozo Photo: @alessandradeosmatribute

The 31-year-old appeared gorgeous and elegant in a snap where she stands with another equally stylish guest: Argentinian model and stylist, Sofia Achaval de Montaigu. There’s no question the fashionable attorney loves a good floral print which perhaps is a nod to her Latin American roots. Back in February Alessandra stunned in yet another two-toned gown with a statement floral print.

MORE: Alessandra de Osma's most fashionable looks

The Hanoverian royal opted for a vibrant green dress featuring indigo flowers when she stepped out to meet Queen Letizia – which as we all know – is at the top of best-dressed lists time and time again. The sparkly, long-sleeve design was by Spanish designer Jorge Vázquez. Alessandra perfectly teamed her ensemble with a pair of suede pumps and a metallic silver clutch.

The Hanoverian royal is a fan of rich, bold prints such as this sparkly design by Jorge Vázquez

There’s no question fashion and elegant style runs in the family for Alessandra. Her step-sister-in-law, whose wedding she attended stunned in two looks for her spring wedding – including a strapless white gown fit for a princess and a chic mini-dress with bow detailing by YSL.

MORE: Alessandra de Osma weds Christian of Hanover in custom Spanish design

The Peruvian beauty stunned at the Rose Ball in a lovely tulle gown by Carolina Herrera

Prior to Grace Kelly’s granddaughter’s epic wedding, Alessandra joined the Monaco royals for a separate glamorous occasion, the annual glitzy Rose Ball which was held back in March. There she donned a lovely cerulean tulle gown with an artsy floral print by Carolina Herrera.