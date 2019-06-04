Temperature rises and so do the crop tops! And while this might be a timeless trend, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Sofia Richie show you some new, cool ways on how to rock this piece to the max. Whether you play with textures, add a pop of color of keep it casual, this look remains to be every celeb's secret weapon when it comes to easy uniforms. Check out their looks, plus more of our favorite street style moments we saw this week! Happy spring dressing everyone!

