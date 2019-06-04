Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have brought the leopard trend to an extreme on this episode of Twinning! The two style icons paid homage to the late Azzedine Alaïa, a Tunisian-born couturier and shoe designer, as they stepped out in head-to-toe animal print extravaganza on two different occasions. It's usual to see mother and daughter following (and creating) the world's trendiest looks, yet this matchy-matchy fashion face-off is one for the books... and we have chosen a winner! Take a look at our latest Twinning moment and find out who takes the ferocious crown!

