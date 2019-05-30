The coolest accessory trends you'll be seeing this summer, as seen on this week's best dressed celebs!

Millie Bobby Brown and Shanina Shaik are officially bringing back the driver hat this season. The two beauties were seen out and about looking their coolest as they reinvented fun, new ways of pairing up this timeless classic. This week's best dressed compilation is filled with the best celebrity-obsessed accessories that you'll be seeing everywhere as the heat rises this summer. From Emily Ratajkowski's statement mesh bag to Olivia Wilde's Elmo-inspired feather attire, here are the boldest looks we'll be getting inspiration from all year long!