What do Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' and Queen Letizia of Spain have in common?

Since her inception to super stardom in Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has grown into a full-blown star. On Tuesday, May 28, the British actress stepped out to the premiere of her latest work: Godzilla II: King of the Monsters where she stunned in a gorgeous tulle gown by Dior. The 15-year-old appeared graceful and radiant in her princess gown, which after giving it some thought, reminded us of none other than Queen Letizia of Spain. Millie’s haute couture gown was cognitive of a lilac Felipe Varela gown the Spanish monarch wore during a visit from the president of Peru.

Millie looked incredible in a nude tulle gown by Dior

As one of the most stylish royals to reign in fashion, the Spanish monarch’s sartorial picks often stand out and bring inspiration to fashion lovers like Millie. The young star is a style icon herself merging the perfect balance of trendy elements with breathtaking pieces such as this Dior pick. Au contraire to the 46-year-old royal’s accessories which included a sparkly tiara and earrings, Millie teamed her floral-embroidered ensemble with a glittery heart-shaped handbag, which added a playful touch to her overall look.

Millie's gown was cognitive of Queen Letizia's stunning floral embroidered gown by Felipe Varela

The rising star wore her hair down and straight with a subtle flip and retro vibe, meanwhile, her makeup looked bronze and glowy – allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Tulle has been a popular choice among A-listers in recent months. The trend dominated among celebrities at the Golden Globes back in January 2019 where stars such as Alison Brie and Emmy Rossum were seen wearing the whimsical textile.

Millie opted for an equally stunning tulle embroidered gown for the Time 100 Gala back in 2018

Prior, Jennifer Lopez rocked a hot pink tulle dress by Giambattista Valli for the premiere of Second Act back in December 2018. And most recently Kendall Jenner took note of the ultra-feminine trend while at Cannes. The 23-year-old slipped into another creation by the Italian designer highly similar to JLo’s. Their months-apart twinning moment gave everyone a reason to believe she might’ve been inspired by the singer-actress.