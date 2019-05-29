The 2020 Gucci Cruise show gathered the fashion elite at Rome’s Capitolini Museums on Wednesday, May 29, and front rowers Salma Hayek and Zoe Saldana sat in for a fashionable double-date. Salma and her husband, François-Henri Pinault and Zoe and her hubs, Marco Perego-Saldana, sat next to each other for a first look at Gucci’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele’s latest collection. The couples were dressed to the nines in stylish attire fit for an exclusive fashion show and luxe date night.

The 52-year-old actress looked stunning in a sparkly midi dress

MORE: Zoe Saldana is working with her hubby Marco Perego-Saldana in this next project

Salma dazzled in a forest green dress with a graphic sequins pattern, and t-strap stilettos teamed with a textured burgundy clutch. She wore her glossy locks down and straight and appeared glam with a bold pink lip and dark eyeliner. Meanwhile, Zoe rocked a cream-colored pleated dress with voluminous sleeves and iconic Gucci stripes. She paired the hot number with glitzy, gold heels and gaudy oversized earrings – perfect for the occasion. Their hubbies appeared equally sharp as they each flaunted their personal styles in dark suits.

Zoe and Marco were one hot couple at the 2020 Gucci Cruise show

Kering Group CEO, François-Henri looked dapper in a checked suit layered over a white shirt, leaving his wife to be the center of attention in her sparkly get-up. On an edgier note, Marco looked handsome in head-to-toe black and eye-catching jewelry. During their glamorous evening, Salma shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring her, Zoe, a model and former One Direction member, Harry Styles.

Zoe, Salma and Harry posed for a behind-the-scenes snap Photo: @salmahayek

The 25-year-old is being named a style icon title due to his effortlessly-cool, avant garde looks. Lately, Harry has been rocking a lot of Gucci, and clearly he pulls off gender-neutral elements like no other. This time he was dressed in a monochrome suit and even carried what’s perhaps Gucci’s cutest summer handbag: the GG Marmont Raffia Small Shoulder Bag.

MORE: Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault bring date night style to the next level in Paris

It comes as no surprise for Salma, Zoe and Harry to make an ultra-chic and fashionable trio as they were all guests at this year's most exclusive fashion party: the Met Gala.