Curvy model Ashley Graham co-stars with her sister in swimsuit shoot

Model Ashley Graham is a style inspiration for curvy women everywhere – but it looks like her own inspiration hits closer to home! The plus-size cover girl, who launched an inclusive swimwear collection with Swimsuits for All three years ago, has recruited her younger sister Abigail as a co-star for the latest campaign. The siblings are looking just beachy as they frolick on the beaches of Punta Cana in the Domincan Republic during for the summer 2019 photo shoot with photographer Ben Watts.

The accompanying video for the campaign, which is titled "Growing Up Graham", juxtaposes the fun shoot with images of Ashley and Abigail as little girls, showing their special bond. "Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane," said Ashley. "Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!"

New mom Abigail was thrilled to be able to team up with her older sis for the campaign. "I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious!" she commented. "I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana."

This isn't the first time Ashley has modeled alongside a beautiful family member. In 2018 the Swimwear for all campaign featured the supermodel with her super mom, Linda Graham.