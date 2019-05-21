Chiara Ferragni just had a major street style comeback. The world's biggest social media influencer took a break from her power duties and showed some poise in a flirty look as she posed in Cannes. Later that day, Doutzen Kroes and Bella Hadid celebrated the monochromatic trend in two of the coolest, fiercest model-off-duty looks. Back in New York, Hilaria Baldwin and Lauren Santo Domingo put the glam down the street as they walked in the most fabulous gowns while Chrissy Teigen modernized the barbie look in a hot-pink ensemble. This week's best dressed celebs are delivering the ultimate bold spring trends that we should totally take note on - check out where we're getting inspiration from!

