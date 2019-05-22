Khloé Kardashian dressed on theme for the launch of her baby sister, Kylie Jenner’s new skincare launch, Kylie Skin. The 34-year-old flaunted her incredible curves in a blush skintight PVC catsuit and teamed it with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels that perfectly matched the strapless number. The youngest of the Kardashian sisters took monochrome to the next level and even rocked pink Rapunzel-like ombre hair to complement her sexy look. Khloé was joined by her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and of course, the lady of the hour: Kylie.

Khloé dressed on theme for the all-pink launch party

Each of them was dressed to match the party dressed in varying shades of pink. The 21-year-old beauty entrepreneur wore a strapless cut-out dress with a rhinestones trim and transparent PVC heels. Her sister Kourtney wore a similar style mirror dress sans the cutouts by Christian Dior. Meanwhile, Kim rocked a light pink curve-hugging dress featuring a high neck, long sleeves and high slit. Momager Kris was one of the party’s most stylish in a bright pink satin suit!

The mom-of-one embraced the spotlight in her hot PVC catsuit

The 21-year-old’s launch party was a pink party extravaganza complete with a life-size box with a magazine cover background, rollerblading, Kylie Skin branded Coconut Blush drink and noodle soup and much more. Earlier in the day, Khloé shared a few snaps of Kylie’s new skincare line set inside a mirrored box featuring a photo of a makeup-free Kylie on the inside.

The Kardashian-Jenners celebrated dressed in different variations of pink

The reality star has been keeping busy with her denim brand, Good American, which recently launched size-inclusive activewear, and her one-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Khloé recently opened up about her separation from ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson, on the podcast called Divorce Sucks. “It does suck,” she said. “It does and there are moments that because our personal emotions are still in there. And for me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it's really raw and so those emotions can be heightened at times."