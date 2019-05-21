Queen Elizabeth is taking a page out of her stylish granddaughter-in-law’s handbook. The Monarch stepped out on Monday, May 20, at the Chelsea Flower Show in a recycled look. The 93-year-old was the picture of spring in a neon green overcoat, that she paired with a floral dress. Queen E wore three strands of pearl necklaces and matching earrings. Remaining true to form, she carried her black purse and wore her matching black shoes. Missing, however, was her signature hat.

The look was worn by the Queen almost a year to the day at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. For the occasion, the royal did opt for a matching hat and a more formal broach on her lapel. Monday’s event saw the Queen making a stylish appearance alongside Kate. The Duchess of Cambridge did not wear a recycled look, as she wore the Shebah Floral Cotton-Silk Gown by Erdem.

Like the Queen, the dress had floral prints. The 37-year-old wore pearl earrings for the event. The special visit, which also saw Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Beatrice attending, was a chance for Kate to show the royal family the hard work she put alongside architects Andrée Davis and Adam White to create the Back to Nature Garden.

During a walk, Kate and the equally stylish Queen showed off their crisp spring attire. Catherine took the opportunity to share a special part about the process with the royal. "All the sticks are from Anmer and the children collected the pine cones," Kate said, making reference to her and William’s country home.