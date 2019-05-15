It's officially sun season and celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Zendaya and Elsa Hosk are revolutionizing cool new ways of wearing our favorite all-time trends. Case is on fashion's biggest classic: the leather look, which we usually tend to associate with colder temperatures for its rich texture and warming attributes. But on this week's best dressed, our favorite celebs (and supermodels) are displaying the best ways of rocking the timeless piece, defying not only the rising temperatures but also all fashion rules by demonstrating that...there are simply no such rules! Check out how to reinvent your spring/summer wardrobe, as seen in our top street style superstars of the week. Happy dressing everyone!