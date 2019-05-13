It's a rainbow battle between Julia Roberts and Drew Barrymore. The two Hollywood icons set spring mood into a colorful extravaganza as they head out in matching Valentino dresses. Drew fell into the paparazzi's lenses as she walked down the street in Manhattan with the heavy number, styled with suede, chunky sandals and a statement bag from the Italian label. Julia added a touch of cool as she complemented her look with black high-heeled booties and aviator sunnies.

Seems that these two share a passion for warm-weather colors, but who wears it better? Join the fashion talk with editor Claudia Torres Rondón on this episode of Twinning, and find out who gets the street style crown!