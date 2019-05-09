Spring has sprung, and it's officially the best of the (fashion) year! Celebrities and royals alike are putting their best fashion foot forward for all occasions. Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner run errands looking fresh as newly-picked flowers. Kate Middleton is making nautical cool again and all the A-listers that attended the 2019 Met Gala, AKA the fanciest night of the year, are making sure that everyone knows their style is on point both on and off the red carpets. Take, for example, Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss and Emily Ratajkowski—these three leading ladies pushed the envelope with their thematic "Camp: notes on fashion" ensembles and also when they attended the swanky Met Gala after parties.

