Rihanna has done it yet again! Just when you thought the Wild Thoughts singer could not get fiercer, the mega-star announces her latest partnership with LVMH. The 31-year-old singer is set to launch a high-end fashion clothing line with the icon company. It is a dream collaboration as the global company owns brands such as Dior, Marc Jacobs and Givenchy. Rihanna’s entrepreneurial spirit and knowledge have revolutionized the beauty industry and now she has turned her eyes to the fashion industry. Both her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, and lingerie company with Savage x Fenty have changed beauty and body standards.

Rihanna shows off her stylish snakeskin look Photo: Instagram/@badgalriri

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits," said Rihanna, in a statement, referring to LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive. "I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together," expressed both parties.

When the Barbados-born star isn’t breaking sales records with her Fenty Beauty makeup line, she is working toward becoming the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH Maison. Her line will be the first new house created by the group since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

Shortly after the Ocean’s 8 actress posted a photo of the Fenty logo, fans showered her with love and support within seconds.

Fenty fashion logo Photo: Instgram/@badgalriri

Stay tuned to see what Rihanna has in store for us with Fenty fashion.