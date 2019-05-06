Love is in the air! Bridal designer Rosa Clará wins Elle Lifetime Achievement Awards

Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara and Karl Lagerfeld are a few of the celebrities and designers with whom Rosa Clará has collaborated with throughout her 25+ years in the fashion industry. The renowned Spanish designer specializes in cocktail, wedding and communion dresses and is the second most visited bridal website in Spain. After all, she is a soccer wives’ favorite, having dressed Sofia Balbi, Melissa Jimenez and Antonella Roccuzzo.

Most recently, Rosa Clará presented her cocktail and bridal 2020 collection at the Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, and on Saturday, April 27 she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Elle International Bridal Awards 2019. The award winners are chosen by a 14-member panel and only ten awards are given throughout the ceremony. This year Tiffany & Co, Tom Ford and Stella McCartney joined Rosa Clará in the list of winners.

Rosa Clará's dresses often feature an iconic laced upper body design which has come to be known as one of the designer’s trademark looks. We have learned from @zamoragroup that the bridal mogul’s 2020 collection continues playing with the laced look but this time it is made unique by art deco lineal and flower-shaped designs. The incorporation of silk satin into the collection give many of the dresses an original touch that separates them from the firm’s classic look.