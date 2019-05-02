The most exclusive, invitation-only fashion fundraiser of the year, otherwise known as the Met Gala, takes place on Monday, May 6, and like all fashion aficionados, we can’t wait to see what guests will attend. Most importantly, we eagerly await what (and who) they will wear! This year’s theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion, which details how "how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration are expressed in fashion." Ahead of the major fashion event, Anna Wintour shared her dream guests and of course, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are whom she wishes to have present.

“I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together,” she told NBC’s Jenna Bush Hager. “That would be my dream couple,” she continued. “They could leave their husbands at home. It’s the two of them I want.” Can you imagine? Already we can picture the Duchesses arriving in true royals' fashion with elaborate floor-length gowns and the most amazing headpieces.

This year’s theme will serve up some MAJOR excitement – think extravagant, extraordinary and go-big-or-go-home type of gowns and outfits. The Vogue editor-in-chief also shared that there have already been requests to arrive in some pretty “unusual methods of transport.” When asked if this was allowed, Anna replied: “Of course! We want them to take risks, to be fearless, to have fun with fashion and we all need to laugh at ourselves a little bit too.”