Swim season is upon us, and just as we’re getting ready to scout for a cute new suit, Selena Gomez is debuting a chic line of swimsuits. The singer-actress has collaborated with her best friend, Theresa Mingus, and her new swimwear brand to design three limited edition swim styles – including a bikini that covers up her scar from a kidney transplant procedure she underwent in 2017. In a video that features Selena and Theresa chatting about her bestie’s new swim label, Krahs, the 26-year-old opens up about what it was like to design the sexy, beach-ready pieces.

"I did have a really good time designing," she says in the clip. "It was fun. The design I did, one of them, it was the high waisted one with the belt. I've had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that's been and make me feel comfortable."

Her assistant-turned-best-friend stated that Krahs, which spells shark backwards, was created for all women who want to feel sexy, confident and beautiful. "Every woman wants to feel confident and beautiful. I definitely want to have a variety of different pieces so everyone can wear them," she explained.

According to People, the collection includes a one-piece and a plunging bikini top with budget-friendly price points ranging from $39.00 to $69.99. During their talk, Theresa also admits Selena helped her break down walls and start talking to people, by just working with the singer. The former Disney Channel star is featured on the Krahs Instagram account wearing a bold fiery red top. Next to her pic, the caption reads: "Working with Selena was a dream come true! Her dedication has always inspired me and working with her to design her suit was no exception."

And it appears the feeling is mutual as the I Can’t Get Enough singer continued: "After working with you [Theresa] it's helped me understand not to take life too seriously. I've grown up in a very difficult situation, so I felt like we bonded on that because we come from real places that, I don't know, I just didn't think that I could get through some of the hardest points in my life if it wasn't for you."

Get ready because Krahs swim launches on Thursday, May 2nd!