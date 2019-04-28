Fashion expert Jenny Lopez gives us an exclusive look into her closet as she shares personal tips on how to always dress in style!

The styling expert teamed up with HOLA! USA fashion editor Claudia Torres Rondón in the latest episode of 'Dress Up With' and together they share insights on the best outfit pairings, the items every gal must have and best practices to assure a successful look. This also includes how to properly accessorize your outfit!

Loading the player...

