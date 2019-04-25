Is Gigi Hadid slowly changing the fashion rules for good? The supermodel went big for her birthday as she celebrated with friends in Manhattan. Her look? A full ode to the 90s in an easy vintage Levi's ensemble. Hadid and fellow friends, the likes of Hailee Steinfeld and Taylor Swift, showed up to celebrate in flirty, deconstructed looks, proposing a fresher look for nighttime festivities... and we are taking note!

All the way in London, Anne Hathaway stopped traffic (literally) as she headed to a radio show appearance in one epic teal suit. It seems that the colorful two-piece is the IT-trend of the moment, as Jessica Chastain and Olivia Munn were seen rocking equally stylish versions of the spring-friendly suits. Take a closer look at their outfits for more street style realness in this week's best-dressed!