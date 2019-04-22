Zoe Saldana wore nearly $100,000 worth of jewelry to the 'Avengers: Endgame' premiere

The world premiere of Avengers: Endgame saw some of our favorite A-listers who dressed to impress for the much anticipated red carpet event on Monday night. One of them was Latina Powerhouse Zoe Saldana, who looked nothing short of amazing while exuding futuristic vibes in a stunning magenta dress. Of course, her outfit could not be complete without gorgeous sparkly jewelry, and Zoe’s picks did not disappoint. To further enhance the glam vibes of the star-studded event, the star wore close to $100,000 worth of custom jewelry by Jared Lehr!

Zoe wore stunning sparkly earrings worth $31,000

So what exactly did she wear? The Guardians of the Galaxy star dazzled with a pair of custom diamond and spinel earrings worth $31,000. Furthermore, she rocked a $63,000 bracelet that she wore high on her forearm and a stunning, thick jewel-encrusted necklace.

The actress, who stars on the cover of HOLA! USA's Latina Powerhouse issue, made her purple carpet debut looking nothing short of amazing in a bold magenta dress featuring pleated accents and sleek asymmetrical skirt. She paired the one-sleeve number with pink strappy heels.

Zoe opted for a bold magenta dress for the star-studded event

Beauty-wise, Zoe wore her hair up in a slicked (also futuristic) updo and glam makeup that matched her vibrant dress. Come to think of it, her sartorial choice might have paid homage to her character, Gamora.

Zoe teamed her dress with equally bold neon heels

Before arriving to the event, the mom-of-three took to Instagram to document her arrival. In her Instagram stories the Dominican-Puerto Rican beauty is seen at the back of a car next to her husband, Marco Perego. “Security at the @avengers entrance,” she wrote while making a face in reaction to the standstill moment.

Be sure to watch the Avengers: Endgame when it hits theatres on April 26!