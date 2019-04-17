Kim Kardashian stuns in daring unitard as she celebrates opening of center named after her late father

Kim Kardashian was the ultimate fashionista at the opening of the UCLA esophageal center named after her late father Robert G. Kardashian. On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out wearing a skin-tight, nude-colored unitard featuring an artsy dragon print. Although it covered almost every inch of her body, the 38-year-old turned heads as the sexy number hugged every one of her curves. Kim paired the ensemble with heeled strappy sandals and a white crocodile Hèrmes Birkin bag. Kanye West’s wife was joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kourtney, Khloé and Kendall.

Kim stood out from the rest of her family's all-black ensembles wearing a skintight unitard

While at the event, the mom-of-three gave her followers a glimpse of the scene through her Instagram stories. “Hey guys. So we are at the opening ceremony for the Robert G. Kardashian Esophageal Cancer Health Center at UCLA,” she said. The TV personality continued, “We just did the ribbon cutting. So we're going to take a picture with all of the doctors and everyone that has been helping in educating everyone, so we're all here.” Kim, Kourtney and Khloé lost their father to esophageal cancer at the age of 59 in 2003. “My whole dad's side of the family came to support,” she added.

The KKW Beauty founder is no stranger to wearing daringly tight jumpsuits – especially if they’re vintage. Last month the reality star stunned in a couple of sensual catsuits by late designer Azzedine Alaïa. The second-oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings stepped into a sheer leopard-print leotard while in Paris and totally rocked the naked-catsuit look.

Kim K. isn't afraid to step out in daringly tight get-ups

The striking number featured velvet accents in all the right places including the breast and crotch areas. Just a day before, Kim went the extra mile with head-to-toe animal print in another Alaïa design that hugged her body. Kim teamed the eye-catching get-up with a matching oversized coat and lace-up booties.