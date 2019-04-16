The whole world knew Jennifer Lopez was, is and will always be a style icon, but now it's official—the 49-year-old singer and actress is being honored this summer with the most prestigious fashion award one can receive: the 2019 Fashion Icon Award. The news comes after JLo announced an epic collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, which was inspired by her white on white themed music video for her head-bopping track Medicine.

"From the infamous Versace dress, to her music videos that are cemented into pop culture world history, and to her myriad of iconic red-carpet moments, Lopez’s style has always been a standout,” the Council of Fashion Designers of America said in a statement. “Lopez also pioneered the business model of turning her beauty and style into that of a brand. Through her fashion, beauty, and fragrance lines, the Jennifer Lopez brand has to date grossed over a billion dollars.”

Whether she's rocking a dazzling gown on the red carpet, or she's in between takes on the set of a movie, JLo knows how to wear an outfit. “Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable,” Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA, said. “Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments.”

Fashion legend and CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg added that JLo is one star who exudes confidence with her style choices. “Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power," she said. "Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

The Medicine singer will be in good company after picking up the award. In the past, Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé Knowles, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Depp and Rihanna have all been honored.

The 2019 CFDA Awards will take place on June 3 at the Brooklyn Museum.