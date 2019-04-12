Megastar Jennifer Lopez is an all-around inspiration. From singing to dancing, acting and more - this woman can do it all! It’s no wonder fashion brand Pretty Little Thing was also influenced by her fashionable eye. Inspired by the star’s new music video for her new hit single Medicine, the fast fashion retailer debuted The White Collection, which as the name suggests features an assortment of crisp white clothing including white high waisted trousers, sexy one-shoulder dresses, jumpsuits, skin-tight bodycons and so much more.

If you’ve watched the music clip (if not, what are you waiting for!) you’ll recall almost the entire wardrobe is a glamorous, all-white affair. Feathers, ruffles, rhinestones, sheer fabrics – they’re all part of the ultra-chic get-ups worn by JLo, the models and dancers. Earlier this week the future Mrs. took to her Instagram account to introduce the new fashion line with a clip featuring scenes from the video as well as behind the scenes footage. Next to the post she wrote,“Who else loves the all-white fits in my new video?! 🖤 Link in my bio for the full range of @PRETTYLITTLETHING, inspired by my video #MEDICINE!”

The size-inclusive collection features an array of all-white clothing including dresses, jumpsuits, trousers and more Photo: Pretty Little Things

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette of the video, the mom-of-two opened up about her wardrobe and how originally even her hair was going to be white, but in the end it wasn’t meant to be. "I had a white feathered cap—it made me look like my grandmother…it was terrible," she joked. "In this video because of the all white, we thought we’ll do a white look, but there’s no white hair in the video…not for me anyway. I wanted it, I really really wanted it, but it wasn’t meant to be."

The size-inclusive collection comes at a perfect time for spring, and the most expensive items will only set you back $45.00. Make sure to shop the look - it’s a win-win!