Rihanna's makeup artist Priscilla Ono launches plus-size fashion line with beauty enthusiasts in mind

Celebrity makeup artist Priscilla Ono is merging beauty and fashion with her new plus-size fashion line, Priscilla Ono x Eloquii. The Fenty Beauty global makeup artist, who is Rihanna’s go-to makeup artist, has unveiled her ready-to-wear collection with fashion brand Eloquii. The new collection has a 12-piece spring range that features bold neon fabrics, cargo separates and color-blocking. Designed with beauty enthusiasts in mind, many of the garments carry hidden compartments for lipsticks and make-up compacts, with highlights including a belted cargo dress and a belted blazer with pockets. Genius!

Rihanna's go-to makeup artist is bringing her love for bold and vibrant colors into fashion Photo: Instagram/@priscillaono

The beauty expert announced the colorful pieces fuse her bold aesthetic with her love of vibrant shades. In a statement Priscilla explained, "I've built my brand on creating bold make-up looks for women who are unapologetic and own their power when expressing themselves through beauty or fashion. Creating a clothing collection has been a dream of mine and I found an amazing partner in both Eloquii, a brand that I have long admired."

"As a leader in the sizes 14+ market, Eloquii focuses on serving their customers directly with fashion-forward pieces, which aligns with my passion of creating unique and fun make-up looks for my clients." Best of all, Priscilla Ono x Eloquii comes at an accessible standpoint ranging between $59.95 and $129.95 and are available from select Eloquii boutiques and online.

Priscilla Ono x Eloquii comes at an accessible standpoint ranging between $59.95 and $129.95 Photo: Instagram/@priscillaono

Regarding the collection, Eloquii design director Yesenia Torres said that she was thrilled with the final result. "Our limited-edition collection with Priscilla delivers fresh, innovative looks we know our on-trend fashion and beauty lovers want," she shared. Be sure to check out the spring-ready collection!