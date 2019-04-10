Queen Maxima just proved you don’t need to be walking down the altar to look like a beautiful bride. On Tuesday, April 9, the Dutch royal brought forth nuptial vibes when she appeared at a gala dinner for Corps Diplomatique in Amsterdam. Maxima walked down the aisle – the venue’s aisle that is - in a gorgeous white dress by Stella McCartney. But this isn’t the first time we come across the pristine gown. In February 2018 Princess Charlene of Monaco wore the same exact dress when she stepped out to the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Queen Maxima looked radiant in a stunning dress by Stella McCartney

Charlene wore the stunning piece sans tiara and instead accessorized with a pair of large teardrop earrings. However, the gown first became popular after actress Kate Hudson wore it to the Met Gala in 2017. It’s a popular dress, this one!

Princess Charlene first wore the dress back in February 2018

Queen Maxima’s stunning Stella McCartney number features a one-shoulder silhouette with a statement balloon sleeve and long, asymmetrical hem. To further distinguish her look King Willem-Alexander’s wife added the ultimate royal’s accessory: an antique pearl tiara. The sparkly headpiece was placed in the family jewel foundation by Queen Juliana which makes it accessible for Queen Beatrix, her sister Princess Margriet and of course, Queen Maxima.

The 47-year-old added coordinating pearl earrings and a statement brooch to perfectly match her headpiece and teamed her look with nude strappy heels. Being this gown is becoming a favorite among royals and celebs, perhaps Duchess Meghan Markle, who has experienced the best of both worlds, will be next in wearing the dress. It’s no secret the mom-to-be loves a chic one-shoulder, and it’s evident she almost always turns to clean lines and polished pieces. What do you think? Will she be the next royal to don the favorited piece?