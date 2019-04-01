Queen Rania makes a case for this bold color combo at her latest public engagement

Jordanian monarch Queen Rania never fails to step out without looking flawless. During her latest public engagement on Tuesday, the ever-so-stylish royal donned a bold color combo: pink and red. The Queen attended the Jordan River Foundation’s annual handcrafts exhibit to which she appeared nothing short of impeccable wearing a red pencil skirt and pink v-neck. She perfectly teamed her ladylike ensemble with bright red heels and a matching handbag. Beauty-wise, she wore her signature loose curls and glam yet natural-looking makeup.

Queen Rania looked impeccable in the power color combo of pink and red Photo: Instagram/@queenrania

The 48-year-old royal took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her time at the art-centric event, and lucky for her fashion-forward followers, they also got a look at her spring-ready outfit. “I always look forward to the Jordan River Foundation’s annual handicrafts exhibition to see the hard work of talented local women that reflects Jordan’s beautiful heritage. From my visit to the foundation’s 23rd annual exhibition today," she wrote.

Queen Letizia is no stranger to rocking statement outfits

The mom-of-four knows how to put together a stylish outfit that measures up to the royal’s principles of classic touch and effortlessness, but always with a personal touch. Moreover, holding up with her regal style are Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia, who have also proven to be fans of bold color choices. Just last week, the Spanish monarch stunned with a slew of ultra-sleek looks while on her royal tour in Argentina. The 46-year-old royal lived up to her fashion credentials wearing everything from an embellished Carolina Herrera cocktail dress to an asymmetrical top with matching flared trousers set.

Queen Maxima is another royal, who effortlessly wears vibrant pieces

On an equally stylish note, Queen Maxima is often known to make a style statement with bold prints and vivid colors that showcase her love for fashion. On several occasions, the royal fashionista has confirmed she’s got a fashion-forward eye when it comes to choosing her outfits. The Dutch royal also keeps an extensive collection of over-the-top hats and fascinators!