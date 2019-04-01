Quiz time! Name a more iconic duo than Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Scherzinger. We're waiting...While we wait, the two have always been known for having an incredibly unique sense of style when it comes to iconic looks... well, that's until now! Our favorite pop-stars broke the fashion code as they were spotted in the same body-con dress by Alex Perry last week. JLo in trendy neon green while Nicole kept it sober yet elegant in a nude version of the head-turning piece. Is this a sign that the popular tight dress will be back this season? Check out our latest episode of Twinning and find out who wore it better!