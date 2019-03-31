Shortly after announcing that she’s expecting her third child, Miranda Kerr decided to debut her baby bump to the world. The 35-year-old model flaunted her growing tummy at the Gruner+Jahr Spa Awards at Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa on Saturday, March 30 in Baden-Baden, Germany. Miranda made one of the most glamorous bump reveals ever in an entirely elegant ensemble. The blush pink dress she opted for caught our eyes not only because of its glittering design, but the fact that it seemed straight out of Meghan Markle’s style guide!

Baby bump alert! Miranda Kerr cradled her growing tummy in an elegant ensemble

The Victoria’s Secret model cradled her baby bump in a fishtail gown, which featured an embellishment that the Duchess of Cambridge has made trendy again: the cape! Miranda’s was a bit unique in that it was not one single cape, but two capelets that cascaded down from her shoulders. Both lovely ladies also, of course, share the same pregnancy glow at the moment.

Meghan Markle is a big fan of the cape dress

At the awards ceremony, which celebrated recent groundbreaking developments in beauty and wellness, Miranda was honored with the “Beauty Idol” title for her work as founder of skincare brand Kora Organics. She took to Instagram to share her delight, writing: “Thank you so much Gala #SpaAwards and @annemaralde for the most gracious and touching commendation speech.”

Miranda was honored with the Beauty Idol Award in Germany

“I am honoured to be here in Germany to receive the Beauty Idol award and have my certified organic skincare brand @koraorganics recognized at such a prestigious industry event,” Miranda continued to say. “Special thanks to our retail partners @douglas_cosmetics for helping me bring #koraorganics to our customers in Germany.”

Although the statuesque award will no doubt be a nice accessory for her mantle, attention was truly on Miranda’s baby bump throughout the evening. This marks her third child, having given birth just ten months ago to her and Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel’s first baby together, Hart. The business woman is also mom to Flynn Bloom, eight, whose dad is her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.