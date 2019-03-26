If you need another reason to get excited for warmer days ahead then surely this new fashion brand from Brazil will get you right into the summer holiday spirit. Meet FARM Rio, one of Brazil’s most popular and beloved fashion labels from – as the name suggests – Rio de Janeiro. Vibrant tropical prints, too-cute matching sets, bright crochet crop tops and the perfect puffed sleeves are only a few of the must-have pieces (and details) that define the brand’s Spring 2019 collection.

The brand that launched in Brazil over 20 years ago is finally available in the U.S. Photo FARM Rio

Their colorful styles and tropical prints aren’t made for easing into spring but rather jumping into it with a boom! And best of all, their prices are approachable falling between $50 and $300. Everything from beach-ready shoes and handbags to lifestyle items like scented bar soaps, lip balms and body lotions is found in their online shop.

Cheerful prints and vibrant colors abound in their Spring 2019 collection Photo: FARM Rio

According to their website, the brand’s story began in 1997 at a local market for independent fashion designers Babilonia Feira Hype where founders Marcello Bastos and Katia Barros took a chance with “a clothing line that embodies the feminine spirit and vibrant colors of Rio.” Fast-forward to 2019 and their feminine silhouettes are now available to shop at mega fashion retailers, Shopbop and Anthropologie next to their own FARM Rio site. Exciting, right?

Everything retails between $50 and $300 Photo: FARM Rio

Adding to the hype of their cheerful creations is their devotion to save ecosystems. FARM is joining forces with One Tree Planted, an organization that focuses on making it simple for people to give back to the environment, and with every purchase, one tree is donated to be planted in the Amazon. On their site, they explain, “Our goal is to help recover endangered forest ecosystems and protect fresh water supply, and we want to make it easy for our customers to join us in this mission.”

Shopping plus helping our planet is always a win win in our book!