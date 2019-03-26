Kim Kardashian has officially brought back a major '90s trend. The reality star was spotted leaving the Hermès show in Paris while proving that head-to-toe snake print is still very much a thing – and we agree! Back in NYC, Bella Hadid redefined the puffer coat look while Adriana Lima stepped out in one of her flirtiest looks to date. Celebrities are finally embracing spring-ready fashion with cool looks showing how to gear up for warmer days ahead. Watch the video below and get ready for some serious outfit inspo with this week's celebrity street style!