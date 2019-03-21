Bold, classic and reinvented a million times, animal print - especially leopard - is white hot this season. And whoever thinks it’s a ‘neutral’ print will surely be persuaded otherwise after seeing the wild looks worn by Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Cardi B. These fierce ladies have dared to break the established rule that ‘less is more.’ They demonstrate the endless possibilities of this trend and they show us how to pull off a completely print look with confidence and sass.

Although feline prints have been in fashion since the 1920s - a time when designers wore coats and other pieces with real leather accents - it wasn’t until the 1950s that they gained popularity among women with style. Today ‘leopard fever’ and other animal prints continue invading the catwalks of firms like Rochas, Burberry, or Saint Laurent, and of course, street style and our personal closets. Look at how the celebs wear it!

RELATED: Meow! Kim Kardashian shows her wild side in Paris

Over the top? Not if it’s Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star, model, and makeup mogul accentuated her curvy silhouette in a speckled one piece, paired with a matching coat, gloves and lace-up booties, all from designer Azzedine Alaïa. To create minimal contrast, KKW opted for dark lensed glasses which gave her that indisputable chic touch.

Although it’s a loud outfit, she balances out the proportions by mixing her tight one piece with a baggier coat - an essential move when taking a fashion risk like this one. The thousands of likes she has accumulated on her Instagram are testament to the enduring popularity of this trend.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's latest style obsession

Tiger and Leopard print with a shiny finish

Another fan of this print is rapper/singer Cardi B, who caused a sensation at the most recent Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, thanks to this outfit that paired two different feline prints together - tiger and leopard. Both her coat, blouse and her pointy-toed boots had a shiny finish that emulated a soft texture.

From the glittering, ruby red jewels in her earrings - which gave a pop of color among the mix of camel, gold, black and brown - to the funny mask-like lenses worn by the Money singer, this iconic look will surely excite the celeb’s followers.

RELATED: Three style icons wore a giant flamingo dress...who wore it best?

Maximalism with a vintage feel

Inspired by the 70s, in an oversized jacket with exaggerated shoulders, slouchy pants and platform boots, Lady Gaga combines attainable with avant-garde. The Oscar-winning artist was in New York when she wore this look that maximized the exotic print. She elevated her outfit with a belt and black leather bag, topping it all off with dramatic makeup and bright red lipstick.

Proving that more is almost always more, Gaga is evidence that any woman, despite her height or figure, can wear flashy attire… the key is the attitude with which she wears it. Just like these celebs, don’t be afraid to take a walk on the wild side by combining multiple pieces of leopard print!