Fergie doubles up on the iconic Fendi logo with a $950 poncho and glam sunglasses

Clearly, Fergie knows how to do airport fashion the glamorous way. The 43-year-old singer was en route to Canada from Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday wearing the perfect look for traveling comfortably yet in style. While at LAX the mom-of-one was seen doing the typical airport lingo, but what she wore was anything but basic. The L.A. Love singer was practically a Fendi ad while sporting a poncho and sunglasses covered in the brand’s iconic logo. So chic, right?

Fergie wore the ultimate look for chic yet comfortable ariport style

It’s no surprise her designer piece made of wool and silk currently retails for $950 at Net-a-Porter’s website, while her oversized sunnies come with a $515 price tag. The former Black Eyed Peas member teamed the ultra-chic wrap with skinny jeans, a black turtleneck, large tote and the Enigma booties from her Fergie Footwear collection.

Her luxe Fendi wrap retails for $950

The singer took to Instagram to show off her fab look and even twirled her way through the airport including doing a full turn in slow motion! Being the fashionista that she is, the Four host never fails to catch her fan’s attention with her bold outfit choices and obviously, that includes traveling.

The Fergalicious singer was en route to Canada

Just a day before, Fergie posted a photo of an invite to a meet and greet in Toronto with the caption, “C u Thursday Toronto!! @HudsonsBay #HBSTYLE PS… from now until Thursday, any @HudsonsBay receipt of a @FergieFootwear purchase gets you front-of-line access for the meet & greet.”

While not everyone may be on board with spending nearly one grand on a luxe poncho, at least one can copy her style by way of her shoes. Fergie’s statement footwear line mirrors her sexy and edgy rock n’ roll style with everything from sexy animal print stilettos to sky-high pumps, edgy ankle boots and more. And best of all, it's crazy affordable!