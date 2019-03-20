Victoria's Secret Swim is back with a new collection to bring out your inner bombshell

Welcome, swimsuit season! Just as you’re likely getting ready to plan a sweet spring escape or summer vacay, Victoria’s Secret is back to selling swimwear due to overwhelming demand. The all-things-sexy retailer returns with the 2019 Swim collection including must-have patterns colors and styles. The campaign for the new collection features top supermodels Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd among other bombshells.

Sara Samapio, Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd are featured on the new swim campaign Photo: Victoria's Secret

And if you want some cool (and cute!) shades to go with your hot new suit, VS has you covered with their all-new assortment of sunglasses. The iconic brand can’t stop-won’t stop bringing it with their hot new launches. Last month, HOLA! USA had the opportunity to chat with gorgeous Sara as she showed off a yet another new lingerie collection titled LIVY. “It’s very modern, and edgy and it’s for a strong woman, independent and confident woman,” she explained.

MORE: Adriana Lima officially hangs up her wings, walks her last Victoria's Secret show

Last week VS announced that Barbara Palvin would be the newest member to join the VS Angel’s squad. The Hungarian beauty made her debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back in 2012, and in 2018 she returned to grace the runway. The 25-year-old, who’s currently dating actor Dylan Sprouse, was discovered at age 12 while running errands with her mother in a nearby village. Now she’s rocking the catwalk alongside Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lais Ribeiro, Elsa Hosk, Taylor Hill and many more beautiful faces.

The 2019 collection offers a bright assortment with colorful prints and patterns Photo: Victoria's Secret

MORE: Take Flight: How artists crafted the iconic wings for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The news comes after Adriana Lima walked her last show and hung up her wings in December of 2018. The mom-of-two announced her retirement on November 8, the day of her final walk down the VS runway. “Dear Victoria, thank you for showing me to the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly”, she wrote on Instagram. The 37-year-old continued: “And all the love to the best fans of the world! Love, Adriana."