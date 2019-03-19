Celebrity fashionistas always make headlines - just take a look at Lady Gaga's fashion evolution! This week, however, couples packed an extra punch as they stole the show with truly epic street style. Their style not only matched their other-worldy good looks, but they also managed to put together some iconic ensembles from which we, as fashion-lovers, can draw inspiration. From George and Amal Clooney to Alex Rodriguez and JLo, some of the world’s most famous power duos proved that sense of style is not only exclusive to red carpets. Fashion couples made an appearance, too, as Emily Ratajkowski and legendary designer Zac Posen joined couture forces for one breathtaking night out. Whether they hit the streets or the hottest events, here's a roundup of the latest best-dressed moments.