Forget the little black dress and start making space for the glitziest fashion piece of the season: the feather dress! As you can see, celebrities already seem to have received the memo! On this episode of Twinning, three of the biggest fashion icons unite in the name of all-things-glam and all-things-feathery. Sofia Carson, Dua Lipa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are the twinning threesome who festively turned on the party-o-meter looking sensational in The Attico's marabou feather mini dress. The only difference? The color! Let's find out who reigns queen and who fowls out!