Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s recent engagement has brought unimaginable joy for their family, friends and fans. But it’s also raised many questions, such as when and were the wedding will take place? Also, where'd she buy that cute dress she’s wearing in their engagement pictures? Well, it turns out she’s not wearing a dress, but instead a two-piece set from Australian label, Spell. The best part is that you can get it for only $264. The Byron Bay-based brand took to Instagram to congratulate the newly engaged couple while revealing details of her beachy get-up.

A-Rod shared this photo a day before announcing their engagement Photo: Instagram/@arod

Spell shared the same carousel of photos from JLo’s recent post. “We love a good love story 🙌 the stunning and talented @jlo got engaged to @arod in our Seashell Organic Tie Top and Skirt ✨ congratulations JLO,” the brand wrote via their own Instagram account. According to the Revolve website, which sells both items, the Seashell Organic Tie top that retails for $112 is semi-sheer and made of 100 percent cotton – perfect for an island or beach getaway.

The Seashell Ruched Organic Skirt is made of an organic cotton blend and retails for $152. The flowy high-low hem number features drawstring – and as the name implies – ruched accents. Only the sizes medium for the top and large for the skirt are still available, however, we can’t imagine they’ll remain on the site for too long.

J Lo wore this flowy top and skirt from Australian label, Spell Photo: Revolve

The love birds, who got engaged on Saturday, March 9 ended their romantic trip to the Bahamas with a celebratory flight out of the island. On his Instagram stories, A-Rod shared a pic of his fiancée boarding the plane followed by a snap of a banner along the side of the jet that read “She said yes.” It looks like love is literally in the air for these two!